Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited US President Joe Biden to visit Israel this week in another phone call between the two on Sunday night, during Israel's war on Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas.

In the meantime, the White House is leaning to accept the invitation, according to reports.

An American source told Walla! that the Biden administration is considering a visit to the Middle East this week, which would include a trip to Egypt and a host of other countries, as well as Israel.

On Sunday night, Netanyahu spoke with Biden for the fifth time since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister's Office stated that "Netanyahu thanked Biden for the unconditional American support for the State of Israel and for its right to defend itself."

A visit by Biden would follow solidarity visits conducted by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last week. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint statements at HaKirya base in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2023 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Biden to 60 Minutes: Hamas must be eliminated

US President Joe Biden agreed that "Hamas must be eliminated," but stressed that there must be a path to Palestinian statehood as well in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" on Sunday night.

"There needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state," said Biden.