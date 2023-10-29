'Friends' actor Matthew Perry found dead in his California home

American actor Matthew Perry, known to many for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," was found dead in his home, US media reported citing local police.

Perry was 54 years old and struggled with substance abuse, though police reported that no drugs were found.

Perry, who gained fame as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit US television comedy "Friends," was found dead on Saturday at a Los Angeles-area home, several news outlets reported.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative for the American -Canadian actor and a law enforcement source, reported the actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. Advertisement

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates. They played a close-knit group of young adults who shared space in one another's apartments and met for coffee at the "Central Perk," a fictional Manhattan cafe.

One of the major story lines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends - Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross - each discovered one by one.

The entire cast came back together 17 years after the series finale for a much-ballyhooed reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021.

Perry's history of substance abuse

In the midst of the show's original run, Perry was widely reported to have sought treatment for prescription drug and alcohol abuse in 1997 and 2001.

Following "Friends," Perry went on to star in a least three more network television ventures that proved short-lived - "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Mr. Sunshine" and "Go On."

He also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including "The West Wing," "Ally McBeal," "Scrubs" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." His motion picture credits included "Fools Rush In," "The Whole Nine Yards," "Almost Heroes" and "Three to Tango."

The Massachusetts-born actor grew up in Ottawa after his mother, a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced Perry's father and married a Canadian broadcast personality.

At the age of 15, Perry moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvisational comedy.

The television division of Warner Studios, which produced Friends, released a statement: "Matthew was an incredibly talented actor. His comedic genius resonated around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of many. This is a heartbreaking day. We send our love to his family, loved ones, and all His devoted fans."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

Media personality Piers Morgan, who is now mainly busy with quarrels with Hamas supporters, tweeted: "He was a great actor, but according to his own words, a man haunted by demons. His recent autobiography, in which he described his life full of addictions, was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I have ever read. Sad news all so."

Other performers like Selma Blair, Maggie Wheeler, and Paget Brewster all paid tribute to the late actor.

Reuters and Walla! contributed to this report.