Two homes hit by rockets fired into Israel, two wounded

Two homes in a central Israeli village and the northern city of Kiryat Shnoba took a direct hit from rocket barrages fired at Israel from the North and South earlier today.

No injuries were reported in the village. The two occupants of the house, a couple in their 70s, entered the shelter in their home and waited. They were not injured and did not need medical attention, according to Magen David Adom.

"If they had not entered the shelter, this event could have ended in tragedy," an MDA spokesperson said.

Two injured in direct hit in Kiryat Shmona

Another hit was reported in Kiryat Shmona and has reportedly set fire to a building as well as cars in the city. The scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house at a village in central Israel, November 2, 2023 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Four fire brigades arrived to help fight the fire and rescue the people trapped in the building.

A 25-year-old man was moderately wounded by shrapnel to the stomach, and a 24-year-old man was lightly wounded by shrapnel, the pair were taken to Ziv Hospital for medical treatment.

Hamas in Lebanon took responsibility for the attack which saw 12 rockets fired from southern Lebanon.