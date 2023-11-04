London police make arrests in violent pro-Palestine protest

The UK Metropolitan Police made 11 arrests in London in relation to the pro-Palestine demonstration as of Saturday evening, the police announced on X. Although they have since announced details of arrests that may or may not have been included in the initial count.

So far today we have made a total of 11 arrests.The demonstration is beginning to leave Trafalgar Square and officers remain with a smaller group of protestors who have gathered in Pall Mall.We will update you later on with details of those arrests. pic.twitter.com/650sKjExIM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 4, 2023

Footage circulating on social media has shown fights breaking out and fireworks being launched at police. One man can be heard yelling "slave" before a firework explodes only inches from an officer.

Police officers guard 'The Cenotaph' on the day of a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

What would be the best way to deal with them? pic.twitter.com/C7Q4SlEoAZ — David Vance (@DVATW) November 4, 2023

BREAKING:Anti-Israel protesters are now using fireworks to attack the British police at Trafalgar Square in London. pic.twitter.com/IieAHUXlaE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

Terror on the streets of London

The police shared footage of a 24-year-old man that they arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated offense.

Our officers traced an individual shortly after being alerted to this footage.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated offence.He is in custody at a central London police station.We will update in due course. https://t.co/hZlKC1QTbw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 4, 2023

The footage shows the main telling a crowd, "we saw what the resistance [Hamas] can do when they take the fight and their self-determination in their own hands. This has been the biggest blow to Zionism that we have seen in our lifetime.

"We know what we think about it, do we know what the so-called Labour progressives think about it? They condemned it as terrorism. That is what their ceasefire says. They have called the Palestinians, the colonized, the oppressed, terrorists."

In another clip, which the Jerusalem Post was unable to verify as having been recorded today, a man was assaulted at the protest for holding a placard reading "Hamas is terrorist."

Masked anti-Israel protesters attack a man carrying a sign in London saying “Hamas are terrorists” pic.twitter.com/0dP8bywPww — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023

Hamas is a registered terrorist organization in the United Kingdom, and support for the group can lead to a 14 year prison sentence under the UK's Terrorism Act.

What actions are the police taking?

In an attempt to calm the quickly evolving situation, the police have installed a Section 35 Dispersal Order to remove the crowds from Trafalgar Square.

A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been authorised by Superintendent May- Robinson at 1843 hours in order to disperse a group on Trafalgar Square who have been firing fireworks into crowds & towards police officers.The Dispersal Order will remain in place until 0100 hours 5/11/23. pic.twitter.com/jwhLf3FaX2 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 4, 2023

The police also announced that they had authorized Section 60AA, which allows police to require someone to remove any item that is being used to conceal their identity.

T/Commander Findlay has authorised a Section 60AA at 1929 hours.This gives officers the power to require someone to remove any item that is being used to conceal their identity. This applies in the London Borough of the City of Westminster until 0200 hours on 5/11/23. pic.twitter.com/JJYeAjCr73 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 4, 2023

Gary Mond, the chairman of the UK's National Jewish Assembly, told the Post that "the violence at today's demonstration combined with the obvious support for Hamas made the case to ban future marches of this nature more compelling.

He added: "This type of protest has no place in the UK or for that matter, anywhere. Those who have seen the coverage will be in no doubt that it is unacceptable. It is especially sickening to see the attacks on our police, who are simply doing their jobs in keeping the public safe."

Mond then concluded: "There is, however likely to be one political consequence. The behaviour seen today will lead to many British citizens turning against both the demonstrators and their cause,"