Bomb threat at New Jersey mall forces Black Friday shoppers to evacuate

"The New Jersey State Police is investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall," Governor Murphy said in a post on the X social media network.

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2023 16:50
American Dream mall is pictured after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy closed indoor shopping malls, to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., March 18, 2020. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
Police in New Jersey are investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall and all shoppers are being evacuated, Governor Phil Murphy said in a social media post on Friday.

The mall is located at the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, home to the New York Giants and Jets National Football League teams.

"The New Jersey State Police is investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall," Murphy said in a post on the X social media network.

"If you're on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution."

He did not give more details. The police and the mall did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



