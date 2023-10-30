Jewish schools across Paris evacuated due to a bomb threat

A number of Jewish schools across Paris and its suburbs were evacuated Monday morning and afternoon because of a bomb threat.

According to senior sources in the organized Jewish community, who spoke to The Jerusalem Post, "there was a bomb threat towards many Jewish schools. Some of these schools have been evacuated. In most schools, parents were asked to take their children home."

According to the source, the anonymous threat was that "bombs would blow up in 20 different Jewish schools in the Paris area."

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'no to antisemitism', during a protest against antisemitism and to commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France, March 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

French police searching Jewish schools for explosive devices

The source confirmed that the police and security forces are searching for bombs in these schools, but haven't yet found any evidence of such an explosive device.

"Even though everyone is okay, this event caused panic among parents. We're going through a rough period and the situation in Israel has its effect on us as well," he concluded.

