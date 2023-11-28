Israeli man missing since Hamas Oct. 7 attack declared dead

The family of Ravid Katz, a resident of Nir Oz who was declared missing since the Hamas attacks on October 7, was notified of confirmation of his death and shared the news on social media."Yesterday we received bitter news about Ravid Katz, brother of my wife Doron, who is no longer alive from the events of 10/7," the message read."He was an educator, an amazing father to Shahar and Shira, to Alma who was only 6 months old, and [his] partner Revital."
It is unclear whether Katz was taken hostage back to Gaza, as was previously thought, or if his remains were found inside Israel and have only just been identified.This is a developing story.