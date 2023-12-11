IDF Maj. (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, Cpt. (res.) Eliya Yanovsky, 24, and Master-Sgt. Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Monday.
IDF names three soldiers who fell in battle in southern Gaza
By MAARIV12/13/2023 05:17 AM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 12:28 AM
By REUTERS12/12/2023 05:41 PM
By REUTERS12/12/2023 05:13 PM
By REUTERS12/12/2023 04:32 PM
By REUTERS12/12/2023 03:47 PM
By REUTERS12/12/2023 10:55 AM
By REUTERS12/11/2023 11:58 PM