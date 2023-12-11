Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's foreign minister: Neither Iran nor Israel believe in two-state solution

By REUTERS

 The only thing Iran and Israel share is that both do not believe in a two-state solution, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday via translation at an international forum in Doha.

During the forum, Amirabdollahian reiterated Iran's proposal that a referendum be held to determine the fate of Palestine, with only descendants of those who lived there prior to 1948 being permitted to vote.

Most countries publicly support the creation of a separate Palestinian state alongside Israel. Critics of Israeli policy say its actions are intended to make this impossible.

Eight IDF soldiers killed in Gaza; names published
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 06:07 AM
IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin - Palestinian media
By MAARIV
12/13/2023 05:17 AM
Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week, Biden says
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:28 AM
IDF complete a series of strikes in Syrian and Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 12:25 AM
Hamas leaders leave Qatar for unknown destination - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 10:40 PM
World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:41 PM
US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:13 PM
3 injured in stabbing in northern Israel - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 05:03 PM
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war time
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 04:32 PM
Court extends arrest of reservist suspected of killing Yuval Castleman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 04:16 PM
Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade – Ashdod port
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 03:47 PM
WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 10:55 AM
Over 1,600 IDF soldiers injured since start of Israel-Hamas War
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 09:15 AM
Israeli Air Force destroys rocket launching site, rockets ready to fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 08:34 AM
Kuwait refuses inclusion of fossil fuels phase-out call
By REUTERS
12/11/2023 11:58 PM