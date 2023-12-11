Turkey's military conducted air strikes in northern Iraq on Monday and destroyed 13 Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding many militants had been "neutralized" in the attack.

In a statement on social messaging platform X, the ministry said the targets hit in the strikes included caves, shelters, and storage facilities where militants were believed to be. It said the strikes targeted the Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Metina regions of northern Iraq.

Turkey typically uses the term "neutralized" to mean killed.