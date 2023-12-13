Jerusalem Post
German govt plans extra aid for civilians in and from Gaza

By REUTERS

The German government will carry out a series of additional aid measures to support the civilian population in and from Gaza, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that several ministries will work together to do so.

"This includes several relief flights that will take place before Christmas," the spokesperson said during a regular news conference, adding that a flight operated by Germany's air force is scheduled to depart on Saturday to Egypt.

The aim is to deliver incubators and ventilators for Egyptian hospitals treating infants from Gaza. Next week, further aid flights are set to deliver tents and other relief supplies for people in Gaza who have lost their homes.

