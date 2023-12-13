The Biden administration is holding up the sale of more than 20,000 US-made rifles to Israel over concerns about attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank, Axios said on Wednesday, citing two unnamed US officials.
US delays M16 rifle sale to Israel over settler violence - Axios
By REUTERS12/14/2023 01:25 AM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 10:41 PM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 09:48 PM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 08:42 PM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 02:40 PM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 12:24 PM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 09:53 AM
By MAARIV12/13/2023 05:17 AM
By REUTERS12/13/2023 12:28 AM