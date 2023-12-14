IDF eliminate dozens of Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza, Khan Yunis

IDF forces from the Paratroopers brigade, with support from the Israeli Air Force, eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis.

IDF forces spotted Hamas terrorists firing from a residential building, and they were able to eliminate the terrorists.

IDF troops searched a school in Shejaiya on Wednesday that became the central focus of fighting in the area between the IDF and Hamas terrorists. The IDF found Hamas infrastructure and were being shot at by the terrorists. They encircled the terrorists and destroyed the infrastructure.