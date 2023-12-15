Jerusalem Post
UN refugee chief: Gaza refugee crisis must be prevented

By REUTERS

The UN refugee chief on Friday said that a new refugee crisis from Gaza must be prevented, referring to the possibility that hundreds of thousands of people already uprooted by the Israel-Hamas conflict could flee into Egypt.

"Many more (people) have been displaced into an already impoverished corner of an already tiny sliver of land. That violence must stop," Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said in closing remarks at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

"I want to be clear: what is already a massive displacement crisis within Gaza must not turn into yet another refugee crisis," he said.

 

