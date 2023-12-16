Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Al Jazeera to refer killing of cameraman in Gaza to International Criminal Court

By REUTERS

 Al Jazeera has decided to refer the case of what it called "the assassination" of one of its cameramen in Gaza to the International Criminal Court, the Qatari-based network said in a statement on Saturday.

The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera.

The broadcaster said Israeli drones fired missiles at the school. Reuters could not verify the details of the incident.

Dead body found in burned car in Taiba - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 10:49 PM
British businessman kidnapped in Ecuador -local media
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 08:19 PM
Blasts heard above Lake Kinneret, Tiberias in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 06:52 PM
CMA CGM pauses all container shipments through the Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 05:09 PM
Israel and Qatar explore revival of deal for Gaza hostages
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 01:45 PM
UK shoots down suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 01:43 PM
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 12:01 PM
Egypt air defenses shot down flying object off Red Sea coast
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 11:32 AM
US agrees with Israel that Gaza war 'could go on for months'
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 10:27 PM
IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Nablus, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 09:01 PM
UN refugee chief: Gaza refugee crisis must be prevented
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 07:35 PM
Saudi Arabia: No justification not to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 06:40 PM
Measles case appears in Israel after plane arrives from UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 06:12 PM
Rocket strikes open area in Beit Shemesh, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 05:36 PM
Kremlin: Russia is ready for talks with the US on its own terms
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 04:55 PM