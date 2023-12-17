Jerusalem Post
Egyptian security sources say Israel, Hamas open to ceasefire, disagreements remain

By REUTERS

 Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it had asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the ceasefire.

Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.

US, PA discuss Palestinian security presence in Gaza after war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 07:35 PM
Hamas leader: No further hostage talks until Israel ceases aggression
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 07:17 PM
St.-Sgt. Boris Dunavetski named as fallen in battle in Gaza - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 06:16 PM
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles toward Israel, IDF responds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 05:28 PM
Telecom services are being gradually restored in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/17/2023 05:05 PM
France: Hamas October 7 sexual violence must be universally recognized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 04:19 PM
Family of shot hostage request he be recognized as fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 03:19 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 02:39 PM
Police detain Ramle resident after finding IED, ammunition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 12:28 PM
Man wounded after violent incident in Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 07:46 AM
IDF announces names of two soldiers who fell in combat in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 06:07 AM
WHO delivers supplies to Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in joint UN mission
By REUTERS
12/17/2023 01:32 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin to visit Israel, Bahrain, Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 11:57 PM
Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drown after shipwreck
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 11:44 PM
Dead body found in burned car in Taiba - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 10:49 PM