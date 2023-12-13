Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan held a sign showing the phone number of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s Hamas office at a UNGA meeting on Tuesday.

"You want a real cease-fire?” Erdan declared as he admonished the members of the UNGA as he held up a sign depicting Sinwar's office phone number and told them to ask him directly, as Sinwar and Hamas bear the true responsibility for the current conflict.

בדיון הדחוף בעצרת הכללית הבהרתי לכל השגרירים לפני ההצבעה: אם אתם רוצים הפסקת אש אמיתית, תתקשרו למשרדי חמאס בעזה ותבקשו את יחיא סינוואר. תגידו לו שכאשר חמאס יניחו את נשקם, יסגירו את עצמם ויחזירו את כל החטופים, אז תהיה הפסקת אש אמיתית שתימשך לתמיד.

“Call… and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell Hamas to put down their arms, turn themselves in, and return our hostages. This will bring a complete ceasefire that will last forever,” said Erdan.

UN resolution calls for Gaza ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council meeting about his invoking Article 99 of the UN charter to address the humanitarian crisis in the midst of conflict between Israel and Hamas at the UN headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The United Nations General Assembly called for a Gaza ceasefire in a 153-10 vote, with 23 countries abstaining hours after US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing support for its campaign to oust Hamas.

The resolution, the second of its kind since the war began on October 7, was greeted with applause.

The United States and Israel opposed the measure, as did Austria, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papa New Guinea, and Paraguay. Advertisement

The UN Security Council had already met over the weekend at the request of the organization's Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and discussed the war in the Gaza Strip. The vote on the resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire fell during the same debate after the US vetoed the proposal. 97 UN member-states had voted in favor of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.