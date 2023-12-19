Jerusalem Post
US working on UN draft resolution on Gaza aid to resolve outstanding issues

By REUTERS

The United States is working with countries on the United Nations Security Council to resolve outstanding issues related to a draft resolution demanding that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington would welcome a resolution that fully supports addressing the humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza but the details of the text matter.

 

 

