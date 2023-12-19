Jerusalem Post
White House: About 8 Americans held hostage by Hamas

By REUTERS

The United States believes about eight Americans are still being held hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, White House adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Israel informs Qatar they're ready for week-long truce for 40 hostages
By BARAK RAVID/WALLA
12/19/2023 11:43 PM
Islamic Jihad share video of two Israeli hostages pleading for release
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 11:13 PM
US issues new round of Iran-related sanctions -Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:10 PM
US formed coalition in Red Sea part of aggression against Palestinians
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:04 PM
Israel focused on release of Gaza hostages, Netanyahu tells families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 08:56 PM
US would welcome China in helping stop Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 08:25 PM
US working on UN draft resolution on Gaza aid to resolve issues
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 08:17 PM
Gallant: Hamas leaders are headed either to prison or the cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 07:42 PM
Egypt, US agree to work to prevent displacement of Palestinians
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 07:26 PM
Any country that moves against Yemen will have its ships targeted
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 06:23 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 06:04 PM
Hamas says it rejects talks over prisoners during war, open to end war
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 04:52 PM
Swedish court upholds guilty verdict in Iran executions case
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 03:23 PM
Netanyahu, India's Modi discuss Houthi threat to maritime security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 03:10 PM
UKMTO receives report of Red Sea incident northeast of Djibouti
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:42 AM