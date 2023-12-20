A ramming attack was attempted at the Beit Einun junction in the West Bank, near Hebron, Israeli media reported on Wednesday morning. The attacker was shot and killed at the scene. No one else was killed or injured.
Suspected car ramming attempt in West Bank; suspect shot, no other casualties
