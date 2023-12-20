Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Suspected car ramming attempt in West Bank; suspect shot, no other casualties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A ramming attack was attempted at the Beit Einun junction in the West Bank, near Hebron, Israeli media reported on Wednesday morning. The attacker was shot and killed at the scene. No one else was killed or injured. 

Intensive talks under way on possible new Gaza truce, source says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2023 10:17 AM
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2023 06:10 AM
White House: About 8 Americans held hostage by Hamas
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:27 PM
US issues new round of Iran-related sanctions -Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:10 PM
US formed coalition in Red Sea part of aggression against Palestinians
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 09:04 PM
Israel focused on release of Gaza hostages, Netanyahu tells families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 08:56 PM
US would welcome China in helping stop Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 08:25 PM
US working on UN draft resolution on Gaza aid to resolve issues
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 08:17 PM
Gallant: Hamas leaders are headed either to prison or the cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 07:42 PM
Egypt, US agree to work to prevent displacement of Palestinians
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 07:26 PM
Any country that moves against Yemen will have its ships targeted
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 06:23 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 06:04 PM
Hamas says it rejects talks over prisoners during war, open to end war
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 04:52 PM
Swedish court upholds guilty verdict in Iran executions case
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 03:23 PM
Netanyahu, India's Modi discuss Houthi threat to maritime security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 03:10 PM