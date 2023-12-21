Jerusalem Post
Iraq sends fuel ship to Egypt to help Gaza

By REUTERS

Iraq said on Thursday it had sent a fuel tanker to Egypt to help alleviate shortages in the Gaza Strip that have hampered relief efforts amid an Israeli siege which has caused a humanitarian crisis.

"An Iraqi tanker carrying a cargo of 10 million liters of fuel has left Basra port for the Suez Canal as an aid to the Palestinians in Gaza and the government of Iraq is planning to send further aid cargoes in future," said Zedan Khalaf, an adviser to the prime minister for humanitarian affairs.

Around 19,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Hamas health officials, since Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages in a surprise raid.

 

