Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF demands northern rapid response teams return weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2023 09:39

The IDF has demanded that the civilian rapid response teams in towns in northern Israel return their weapons and only have the commander of the teams armed, the Upper Galilee Regional Council said Thursday.

The order applies to all towns that are not directly along the border fence with Lebanon.

"The Israeli government has become Israel's failure," said Giora Zaltz, the head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council. "No one there remembers who fought bravely on October 7 and once again those who live on the frontlines are being abandoned to their fate. The conduct is as if the war is over while disbanding the standby units in some of the Upper Galilee towns could cost lives. Not only is the war not over, it is intensifying, and it is enough to check the events of the last day to understand this."

