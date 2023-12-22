Jerusalem Post
Border Police officer wounded in suspected ramming attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2023 12:02

A female Border Police officer was lightly wounded on Friday in a suspected ramming attack near the town of Barta'a, according to Israel Police.

The attack happened after police stopped a suspicious vehicle. The driver attempted to attack the officers and people began gathering at the scene. Shortly after, another individual put his car in neutral and directed it toward the officers, wounding the Border Police officer.

The forces at the scene shot the person who directed the car at the officers, wounding him in his leg. The two suspects were detained and the shot suspect was transferred to the hospital.

