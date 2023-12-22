Border Police officer wounded in suspected ramming attack

A female Border Police officer was lightly wounded on Friday in a suspected ramming attack near the town of Barta'a, according to Israel Police.

The attack happened after police stopped a suspicious vehicle. The driver attempted to attack the officers and people began gathering at the scene. Shortly after, another individual put his car in neutral and directed it toward the officers, wounding the Border Police officer.

The forces at the scene shot the person who directed the car at the officers, wounding him in his leg. The two suspects were detained and the shot suspect was transferred to the hospital.