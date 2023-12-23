British Royal Navy reports incident off the coast of Yemen

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an incident had occurred in the Bab el-Mandeb off the coast of Yemen.
UKMTO is the Royal Navy's maritime intelligence public service for trading vessels.
"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."
