Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

British Royal Navy reports incident off the coast of Yemen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an incident had occurred in the Bab el-Mandeb off the coast of Yemen.

UKMTO is the Royal Navy's maritime intelligence public service for trading vessels.

"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Iran denies helping Houthis plan attacks on Israel-linked ships
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 10:03 PM
Netanyahu thanks Biden for UN stand, says Israel will press Gaza war
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 09:07 PM
Biden spoke with Israel's Netanyahu to discuss Israel, Gaza, White House
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 08:39 PM
IDF publishes the names of five fallen soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 07:44 PM
Turkey says 12 soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish militants
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 06:50 PM
Hamas: Lost contact with group responsible for five Israeli hostages
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 05:30 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion in Israel's north a false alarm - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 02:54 PM
Flooding and harsh weather seen throughout Israel on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:21 PM
Two men murdered in Anata in West Bank near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 12:59 PM
Egyptian president Al-Sisi speaks with Iranian counterpart on Houthis
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/23/2023 12:40 PM
Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:48 AM
Over 200 Hamas terrorists arrested in past week, IDF and Shin Bet says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 11:17 AM
IDF jets strike targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 06:38 AM
70 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:40 AM
Czech police deal with fake grenade situation after Prague mass shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 11:40 PM