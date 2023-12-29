Jerusalem Post
Denmark to send frigate to US-led task force in Red Sea

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2023 18:06

Denmark will send a frigate to participate in the US-led Red Sea operation in January 2024, the Danish Defense Minister said on Friday.

Several countries, led by the United States, on Monday agreed to patrol the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to safeguard commercial shipping against attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the area.

"We are concerned about the serious situation unfolding in the Red Sea, where unprovoked attacks against civilian shipping continue," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

The Danish government will submit a resolution to the Danish Parliament in January to contribute to the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian with a frigate that can be deployed from the end of January, the government added.

 

