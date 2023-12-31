Gas prices in Israel will rise by 4% to NIS 7.22 per liter for 95 octane gas after midnight on Sunday night due to the failure of the Finance Ministry to extend the subsidy on the Blue Tax.
Gas prices to rise to NIS 7.22 per liter overnight
By REUTERS12/31/2023 12:39 PM
By REUTERS12/31/2023 12:28 PM
By REUTERS12/31/2023 11:15 AM
By REUTERS12/31/2023 09:41 AM
By REUTERS12/31/2023 12:16 AM
By ALON HOCHMON , JERUSALEM POST STAFF12/30/2023 11:44 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 07:37 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 06:14 PM