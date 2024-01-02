Jerusalem Post
Blinken, UK's Cameron discuss Red Sea, Gaza, Ukraine in call on Tuesday

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke about attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in a call on Tuesday, the US State Department said.

They discussed "the need to improve civilian protection and humanitarian aid delivery to civilians in Gaza" and "the importance of collective multilateral action to address threats to global interests posed by Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

