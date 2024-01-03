Two explosions wounded several people on Wednesday near the cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack, Iranian state media reported.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony in the southeastern city of Kerman, saying several people had been wounded.

The semi-official Nournews said, "several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery and relevant authorities are monitoring the situation."

The SNN news agency reported ambulances heading towards the cemetery, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death.

This is a developing story.