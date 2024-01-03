Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah announced the deaths of two terrorists on Wednesday as the IDF conducted further air strikes against the organization. Abbas Hassan Jamul, from the town of Deir al-Zahrani, and Muhammad Hadi Malek Abid, from Baalbekin, were described as "martyrs on the way to Jerusalem," a description Hezbollah uses for terrorists who are killed in action against Israel.

The terror group claims that since the beginning of hostilities between Israel and Hamas after the October 7 massacres, some 140 terrorists have been killed. Israel estimates that figure to be much higher.

The IDF stated on Wednesday afternoon that it is continuing to target Hezbollah infrastructure with airstrikes, and IDF artillery attacked a group of terrorists attempting to launch rockets into Israel.