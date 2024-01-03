Jerusalem Post
US, partners reiterate call for end to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

By REUTERS

The United States and eleven other countries issues a joint statement on Wednesday reiterating a call for an end to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, according to the White House.

"Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews," said the statement, issued by the U.S. with Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand.

"The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways."

