Former US Vice President Mike Pence visited the headquarters of Israel's Northern Command on Friday night, Walla reported.

He met with Major-General Uri Gordin. At the meeting, Gordin presented Pence, with an up-to-date picture of Israel's activity in the northern sector of the country, and he noted that Hezbollah violated the decision for a regional ceasefire established by the United Nations at the end of the Second Lebanon War.