Shooting attack reported in Binyamin, one killed - report

One person was killed in a shooting attack on Route 465 near the British Police Junction at Wadi al-Haramiya in Binyamin on Sunday morning. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the death of a man in his 30s from gunshot wounds. IDF soldiers and security forces are still pursuing the terrorist.Initial reports suggest the victim was an Israeli Arab who was a resident of Jerusalem.
"We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a 30-year-old man sitting in a car, unconscious without a pulse and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body," MDA paramedic Benjamin Rosenbaum said. "We performed medical aid, but his injury was critical, and we had to pronounce him dead."
This is a developing story.