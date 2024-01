The National Unity faction, led by minister Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot and Gideon Sa'ar, must resign from the emergency wartime government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition head MK Yair Lapid said Monday.

"The State of Israel needs a different government, a different prime minister," Lapid added. "Yesh Atid will give all of its 24 votes in the Knesset to any move to oust the government, either by election or by forming an alternative government."