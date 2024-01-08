Jerusalem Post
Saudi crown prince stresses importance of stopping military operations in Gaza -statement

By REUTERS

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed on Monday the importance of stopping the military operations in Gaza and forming a path for peace, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The crown prince's remarks came as he received visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Al Ula city.

He also underscored the need for working to create conditions for restoring the stability and the peace track to ensure the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace.

