Man arrested after car crashes into the White House

A man has been arrested following the collision of his car into the White House gates on Monday evening, the BBC reported on Tuesday morning.

The "vehicle collided with an exterior gate", Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on X.

Shortly before 6p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision. Expect traffic implications at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Ave & adjacent intersections. pic.twitter.com/n3M7zsFkvm — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) January 8, 2024

It is not yet known if the collision was accidental or deliberate.