Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested after car crashes into the White House

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 9, 2024 03:46

A man has been arrested following the collision of his car into the White House gates on Monday evening, the BBC reported on Tuesday morning.

The "vehicle collided with an exterior gate", Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on X.

It is not yet known if the collision was accidental or deliberate.

Three terrorists killed in Tulkarm, West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 02:16 AM
Texas explosion likely caused by gas leak injures 21
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:40 AM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Kepulauan Talaud
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 11:09 PM
Blinken says Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea have to stop
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 08:47 PM
IDF kills three terrorists during operation near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 08:43 PM
Chikli resigns from Social Equality Ministry to 'save public money'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 08:28 PM
Saudi crown prince stresses importance of stopping military operations
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 08:08 PM
IDF kills Hamas rocket chief in Syria
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/08/2024 07:40 PM
Hamas claims they thwarted IDF attempt to rescue hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 07:24 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad released video of hostage Elad Katzir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 05:26 PM
US's Blinken, EU's Borrell discuss Gaza conflict in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 04:48 PM
House hit from anti-tank missile in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 04:40 PM
Yair Lapid calls to oust Netanyahu, form alternative Israeli gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 02:42 PM
Israeli security forces arrest 17 terror suspects in West Bank raids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 01:00 PM
Israel has the duty to protect West Bank Palestinians - German FM
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 11:55 AM