Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that maintaining high combat readiness of Russia's nuclear triad was a key goal for the country, state news agency TASS reported.
Russian defense minister says high combat readiness of nuclear triad is key goal - TASS
By REUTERS01/09/2024 12:48 PM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 12:01 PM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 11:00 AM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 10:40 AM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 10:03 AM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 09:58 AM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 08:24 AM
By REUTERS01/09/2024 12:40 AM
By REUTERS01/08/2024 11:09 PM