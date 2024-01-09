Jerusalem Post
Russian defense minister says high combat readiness of nuclear triad is key goal - TASS

By REUTERS

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that maintaining high combat readiness of Russia's nuclear triad was a key goal for the country, state news agency TASS reported.

Medics, patients flee Gaza's southern hospitals as fighting intensifies
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:48 PM
In Egypt, German FM says reformed PA must have big role in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:01 PM
Abbas: Arabs should enter Gaza, PA cannot rule there right now
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 11:35 AM
Tourist arrested in Jerusalem on suspicion of indecent acts on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 11:04 AM
Israel working to clarify COSCO's position on shipping to Israel
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 11:00 AM
Three Hezbollah officials killed in Israeli UAV attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 10:40 AM
Blinken to discuss 'way forward' in Gaza as he meets Israeli leaders
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 10:40 AM
Taiwan alert says Chinese satellite flies over south Taiwan airspace
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 10:03 AM
Saudi Arabia makes first 2024 issuance of USD int'l bonds worth $12 bln
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 09:58 AM
South Korea parliament passes bill to ban dog meat trade
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 08:24 AM
Guatemala gov't issues statement rejecting South Africa's genocide claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:44 AM
Man arrested after car crashes into the White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 03:07 AM
Three terrorists killed in Tulkarm, West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 02:16 AM
Texas explosion likely caused by gas leak injures 21
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:40 AM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Kepulauan Talaud
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 11:09 PM