Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah denies Israel's claim for killing senior Hezbollah commander

By REUTERS

Israel said it killed the southern Lebanon commander of Hezbollah's aerial unit in an air strike on Tuesday, hours after it said he led an attack on an army headquarters base in northern Israel.

Hezbollah later denied those claims, saying "the commander was never subjected to any assassination attempt as the enemy claimed," in a statement on Tuesday.

Israeli military chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Ali Hussein Barji had led dozens of drone attacks on Israel, as Israel and Hezbollah have been waging their deadliest hostilities in 17 years.

Israel won't transfer 'even one shekel' to PA, Smotrich says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 11:50 PM
Biden learned about Pentagon chief's prostate cancer diagnosis Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 10:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis target vessel in Red Sea, Yemeni military source says
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 10:27 PM
NASA pushes Artemis moon missions back by roughly a year
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 09:01 PM
Jordan king to host summit on Gaza with Egyptian, Palestinian presidents
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 08:26 PM
Netanyahu halts IDF demolitions of illegal West Bank homes amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 08:22 PM
Jeremy Corbyn joins South Africa's ICJ case on Gaza genocide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 07:34 PM
IDF reservist killed in Gaza battles, Efrat regional council announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 07:28 PM
Syrian defense ministry: Eight soldiers, one civilian killed in attack
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 06:59 PM
Israel to allow UN delegation to visit northern Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:46 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon after chief's killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:14 PM
Two measles cases found in Israel's North - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:07 PM
Palestinian prisoners released in hostage deal return to Israeli schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:06 PM
IDF withdraws thousands of soldiers from Gaza's north - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 05:17 PM
ICJ claim against Israel is absurd, Hungarian FM tells Israel Katz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:47 PM