Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Foreign Ministry: Israelis advised not to travel to Ecuador

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning on Wednesday to Israelis traveling to Ecuador amid an "outbreak of violence by local gangs," the ministry said.

"In recent days, there has been an outbreak of violence by local gangs in Ecuador. As a result, internal security in the country has deteriorated, and a situation of uncertainty ensued," a statement by the ministry said.

"A state of emergency was declared in the country for 60 days, including a night curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

"We recommend that Israelis planning to travel to Ecuador reconsider their decision, and those staying there are advised not to leave home unnecessarily and to follow the instructions of the authorities in Ecuador and the media until the current wave of violence subsides."

US: No indication of military cooperation between Hamas, North Korea
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/10/2024 08:54 PM
Armed drone shot down over US base in northern Iraq -sources
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 08:39 PM
IDF chief: Fighting in Gaza prepares soldiers for combat in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 08:31 PM
Israel Police warns of floods in Judean Desert and Dead Sea on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 07:08 PM
Idan Amedi, injured in Gaza fighting: I'll be fine, we must stay strong
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 07:02 PM
Israel's Gilad Erdan meets with UN Gaza humanitarian coordinator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 06:10 PM
Four Palestinian Red Crescent staffers killed in Gaza - statement
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 05:43 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah HQ in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 05:15 PM
WHO cancels sixth aid mission to Gaza over security concerns
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 04:42 PM
Lebanon delays new FX platform due to tensions in south
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 04:02 PM
Israel's Knesset to cut NIS 121 million from budget for war efforts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 03:17 PM
Germany condemns Houthis' latest Red Sea attacks as 'clear escalation'
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:40 PM
Houthis say they carried out operation against US ship supporting Israel
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:39 PM
Germany resumes arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia with Iris-T missiles
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:35 PM
Morocco wins vote to lead UN human rights body
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:01 PM