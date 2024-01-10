Foreign Ministry: Israelis advised not to travel to Ecuador

Israel's Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning on Wednesday to Israelis traveling to Ecuador amid an "outbreak of violence by local gangs," the ministry said.

"In recent days, there has been an outbreak of violence by local gangs in Ecuador. As a result, internal security in the country has deteriorated, and a situation of uncertainty ensued," a statement by the ministry said.

"A state of emergency was declared in the country for 60 days, including a night curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

"We recommend that Israelis planning to travel to Ecuador reconsider their decision, and those staying there are advised not to leave home unnecessarily and to follow the instructions of the authorities in Ecuador and the media until the current wave of violence subsides."