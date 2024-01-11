UN Security Council demands Houthis halt Red Sea attacks

The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded Yemen's Houthis immediately end attacks on ships in the Red Sea and implicitly endorsed a US-led task force that has been defending vessels while cautioning against escalating tensions.

The demand came in a Security Council resolution approved with 11 votes in favor, none against and four abstentions. It also called on the Houthis to release the Galaxy Leader, a Japanese-operated vehicle carrier linked to an Israeli businessman that the group commandeered on Nov. 19, and its crew.