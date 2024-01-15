UK proscribes Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization

Britain has declared global Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a proscribed terrorist organization, subject to agreement by parliament, interior minister James Cleverly said on Monday.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," he said in a statement referring to attacks by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel.

The group's praise of the attacks, as well as describing Hamas as heroes on their website, constituted promoting and encouraging terrorism, Cleverly added.

What will happen to those supporting the group?

Proscription means that it will be a criminal offense in Britain to belong to or promote the group, arrange its meetings, and carry its logo in public. The Hizb ut Tahrir logo. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Those breaching the rules could face up to 14 years in jail.

Former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron both tried to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir, according to the Telegraph, which advocates for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate governed by religious law.