Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan has conducted strikes inside Iran - AFP report

By REUTERS

Pakistan has conducted strikes inside Iran, the AFP news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified Pakistan intelligence official.

Several blasts heard in southeastern Iran city - IRNA
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 06:22 AM
US says conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles loaded to be fired Yemen
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 03:53 AM
US conducts another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 02:15 AM
Yemen's Houthis target US ship in Gulf of Aden with missiles -statement
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 11:45 PM
The Arab League strongly condemn the Iranian attack on Erbil, Iraq
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/17/2024 11:24 PM
Aid has enters Gaza Strip, Qataris report
By GUY ULSTER
01/17/2024 11:16 PM
US Senate Democrats weigh conditions on Israel aid, Schumer says
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 10:37 PM
Two arrested for defacing Israeli flag, writing 'free Palestine'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 10:26 PM
Sweden summons Iranian chargé d’affaires over detained citizens
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 08:47 PM
IDF takes out Hezbollah terrorists who fired barrage at Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 08:07 PM
Blinken briefly stranded in Davos after his plane breaks down
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 07:08 PM
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on ships heading to Israel to continue
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:28 PM
Russia says it killed foreign mercenaries in strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:24 PM
IRGC member shot dead in Iran 'terrorist incident' - IRNA
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:02 PM
UK's King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 05:48 PM