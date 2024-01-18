Jerusalem Post
One confirmed killed in Dublin explosion, cause unknown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 18, 2024 19:46

 Dublin-based hostel for homeless people was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after explosions were reportedly heard, according to BBC News. Residents reported hearing a bang before the surrounding area was filled with smoke.

One person is confirmed to have been killed in the explosion, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene. 

