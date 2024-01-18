One confirmed killed in Dublin explosion, cause unknown

Dublin-based hostel for homeless people was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after explosions were reportedly heard, according to BBC News. Residents reported hearing a bang before the surrounding area was filled with smoke.
One person is confirmed to have been killed in the explosion, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.
Traffic restrictions in place between Green Street and Capel Street as we deal with an incident⚠️ Divert if possible@DCCTraffic @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/jlLuSILuVt— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 18, 2024