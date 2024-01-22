Jerusalem Post
Germany temporarily waives residence permit requirement for Israelis

By REUTERS

Israeli nationals residing in Germany can remain in the country until April 26 without having to apply for a residence permit or an extension to their visa-free stay following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the German Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Israeli citizens can stay in Germany for 90 days without a visa. From January 26 to April 26, they will now be exempt from the requirement for a residence permit to stay, the ministry added.

"With our regulation, we are enabling Israeli citizens to stay in Germany for a further three months without having to apply for a residence permit. This is pragmatic and unbureaucratic help for people who we want to support in this difficult situation," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

 

 

 

