ICJ ruling on Gaza 'genocide' consistent with US view - State Department

By REUTERS
JANUARY 26, 2024 19:18

The United States on Friday said the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the Israel-Hamas war was consistent with Washington's view that Israel has the right to take action, in accordance with international law, to ensure the Oct. 7 attack cannot be repeated.

"We continue to believe that allegations of genocide are unfounded and note the court did not make a finding about genocide or call for a ceasefire in its ruling and that it called for the unconditional, immediate release of all hostages being held by Hamas," a State Department spokesperson said.

The World Court ordered Israel on Friday to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by the plaintiff South Africa.

