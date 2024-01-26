Jerusalem Post
US remains hopeful on Gaza hostage deal as Biden speaks to Qatari emir

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 26, 2024 21:06

US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani about Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, the White House said.

The White House expressed hope on Friday about progress in talks to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza as President Biden's Middle East envoy Brett McGurk returns to Washington from a trip to the region.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said McGurk was returning after holding hostage talks in the region.

Kirby said Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday.



