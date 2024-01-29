Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA says unable to assist Gaza if funding does not resume

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said on Monday that it would not be able to continue operations in Gaza and across the region beyond the end of February if funding were not resumed.

A string of countries including the United States, Germany, and Britain have paused their funding to the aid agency in the wake of allegations that 12 UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

"If the funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations across the region, including in Gaza, beyond the end of February," a spokesperson for the agency said.

Red Sea crisis causes 10-15-day delays in Barcelona port
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:35 PM
Romania suspends payments to UN Palestinian agency
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:28 PM
Germany: UNRWA is not the only way to help the people of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:25 PM
UK's Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:04 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial attorney resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:47 PM
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 12:01 PM
Israeli forces foil stabbing attack in West Bank, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:46 AM
Pakistan, Iran to expand security cooperation after missile strikes
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 10:36 AM
Israeli forces carry out counterterrorism ops. in West Bank camps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:17 AM
Austria joins suspension of UNRWA funds amid October 7 probe
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 09:47 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they launched rocket at US warship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 08:48 AM
IDF drone crashes in field upon returning from Gaza mission
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 07:42 AM
Iran executes four people it claims are linked to Israeli intelligence
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 07:23 AM
Iran says it has no link to the drone strike in Jordan
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 05:58 AM
Russia warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 04:27 AM