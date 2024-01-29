Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to IDF troops in the Gaza border communities and said, "A quarter of the Hamas terrorists were eliminated, and at least another quarter were wounded," Israeli media reported on Monday.
Defense Minister Gallant: 'Half of Hamas terrorists out of combat'
