Yemen's Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self defense - Al Massirah

By REUTERS
JANUARY 31, 2024 09:05

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they plan to continue targeting U\s and British warships in the Red Sea in self-defense, the group's military spokesperson said in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV.

The Houthis fired missiles at US warship USS Gravely, the statement added. On Tuesday night, the US military's central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The US and British have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and returned the militia to a list of terrorist groups.



