The United States struck 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen that were preparing to launch, a CBS News journalist posted on social media late on Wednesday, citing a senior defense official in Bahrain.

"A senior defense official in Bahrain just told us that 10 minutes ago, the F-18 super hornets bombed 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen that were preparing to launch," CBS Evening News Managing Editor Norah O'Donnell wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.