Attempted ramming attack on soldiers near Hebron, none wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 1, 2024 15:08

A suspected ramming attack took place on Thursday afternoon in Givat Ha'avot, near the city of Hebron, when a vehicle attempted to hit IDF soldiers stationed at a post, the IDF confirmed. 

One Palestinian man was arrested according to reports. 
This is a developing story. 
