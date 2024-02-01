A suspected ramming attack took place on Thursday afternoon in Givat Ha'avot, near the city of Hebron, when a vehicle attempted to hit IDF soldiers stationed at a post, the IDF confirmed. One Palestinian man was arrested according to reports.This is a developing story.
Attempted ramming attack on soldiers near Hebron, none wounded
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF02/01/2024 03:15 PM
